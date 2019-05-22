Services
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Laura Frances Boston

Obituary

Laura Frances Boston Obituary
Laura Frances Boston

Anderson - Laura Frances Boston, 92, widow of David Boston, was called home to eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at NHC Healthcare.

She was born in Starr, SC to the late John Thomas and Rosa Lee Bell Johnson. Frances worked for the Drake Family in Starr, SC as a domestic servant for 40 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church until health declined.

Frances loved cooking, sewing and planting beautiful flowers in her yard.

Frances leaves to cherish fond memories her #1 caregiver, cousin, sister-in-law, Willie Lee (Charles"Pete") Boston and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 1 pm Wednesday in the Marvin R. Mattison Memorial Chapel, D.B. Walker Funeral Home and burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will be on view Tuesday beginning at 12 noon.

The family is at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Boston, 132 Knowlandwood Circle, Anderson, SC.

Condolences: www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 22, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
