Laura Jo Hillhouse Berry
Anderson - Mrs. Laura Jo Hillhouse Berry, age 94, of the Ruhamah Community, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
The funeral service and interment will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ruhamah Methodist Church in Starr, SC.
The family will receive friends immediately following the interment in the church social room.
Mrs. Berry was born on February 18, 1925 in Anderson, SC, a daughter of the late Melvin "Pad" Porter Hillhouse and Ruby Manning Hillhouse. She graduated from Girls' High School, Class of 1942 and Winthrop College, Class of 1946.
She and her late husband were former residents of Raleigh, NC, returning to live in the Anderson area in 1972.
Mrs. Berry was a member of the Anderson County Woman's Club, the Hudson Berry Chapter of the DAR, a former member of St. John's United Methodist Church, and a devoted member of Ruhamah United Methodist Church in Starr, SC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Ernie" B. Berry, and a sister, Evelyn Hillhouse (Mrs. John) Alexander, nephews Barry Alexander and Ron Alexander, several cousins, and a host of dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruhamah UMC Endowment Trust Fund in care of Ken Glenn, 113 Robin St, Clemson, SC 29631.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019