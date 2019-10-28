|
Laura Rita Hardy Scott
Anderson - Mrs. Laura Rita Hardy Scott, 80, of 115 Clinkscales Drive, Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Ellenburg Nursing Center.
She is survived by her seven daughters, Debbie Hardy, Debra Hardy, Laura Jo (Gerald) Eckmann, Mary Lee Scott, Etha (Ernest) Jackson, Sallie Clinkscales, and Alice Charlene (Alex III) Sampratt; two sons, Lawrence Edward (Rancesine) Scott and James Scott; six grandchildren, one step-grandson, and eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Evelyn Paul, Willie Bell Oglesby, Nancy Willingham, and Patricia Young; three brothers, Joe (Hilda) Patterson, Peter (Jackie) Patterson, and Steve (Carolyn) Patterson; and a host of relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Scott; her mother, Etha Hardy Patterson; and two brothers, James Hardy and Robert Henry Hardy.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Generostee Baptist Church in Starr, SC. The interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019