Laura RogersAnderson, SC -Laura Ann Jones Rogers, 88, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at NHC in Anderson, SC.Ann was born in Augusta, GA to the late Henry Dalton and Katherine Green Jones on September 29, 1932. She graduated from Spartanburg Junior College in Spartanburg, SC. Her career included Atomic Energy Commission (H-bomb plant) Aiken County, SC; First Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC; managed the City Radio and TV Service in Spartanburg, SC; and Clemson University in Mathematical Sciences Department where she retired after 23 years.She is survived by her three children, James "Jimmy" Jackson Rogers, Jr. (Beth) of Hickory, NC, Brian Dalton Rogers and Katherine Rogers Keown of Anderson, SC; seven grandchildren, Laura Rogers Jahnes (Nate) and Marie Noel Rogers of Wilmington, NC, Elisha Keown Barrs (M.J.), Anna Keown Lipper (Jarade), Brandon Dalton Rogers (Holly), Samantha Rogers Maxwell (Jordan), and Elizabeth McCall Rogers of Anderson, SC.; thirteen great-grandchildren, William Oceola Jahnes, Eliza Christine Jahnes, Janiyah Violet Rogers, Jackson Hawthorne Rogers of Wilmington, NC, Elijah Jett Rogers, Hadlee Dalton Rogers, Eston Gregory Barrs, Michael Finn Barrs, Karson Elizabeth Lipper, William Jeffrey Lipper, Forde Gregory Lipper, Jace Maddox Maxwell of Anderson, SC. She was predeceased by her great- granddaughter, Blakeli Denise Rogers.Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Blackville Cemetery, Blackville, SC, with the Rev. M. Fred DeFoor, Jr. of Columbia, SC officiating.Memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare, 129 Straight Dr., Anderson, SC 29625.Sullivan-King Mortuary