Lavenia S. Whitfield Obituary
Lavenia S. Whitfield

Anderson - Lavenia Stewart Whitfield, age 84, of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House. Born in Anderson on October 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jackson C. and Lois Herring Stewart.

Mrs. Whitfield was a graduate of Andersons Girls High School, after which she attended and graduated from Forest College. For many years, Lavenia was a secretary at Anderson Memorial Hospital. She was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Rev. Wilton Frank Whitfield of the home; two sons, Bryon Whitfield of Anderson and Steven F. Whitfield and his wife, Anita, of Greenville. Mrs. Whitfield was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Wayne Adams officiating.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 26, 2019
