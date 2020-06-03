Lavonia Bobo Jenkins
Elberton - Mrs. Lavonia Jenkins, 97, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Heardmont Nursing Facility (Elberton, GA). She is survived by her sister, Teresa Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jenkins and her parents, Arthur and Beulah Johnson Bobo.
The interment will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church in Walhalla, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.