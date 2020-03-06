|
|
Lawrence A. Minor
Starr - Mr. Lawrence "L.A." Minor, 86, of Starr, SC died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He grew up in Calhoun Falls, SC to the late Fred and Nellie (Prince) Minor. He is a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Minor was a retired employee of Duke Power Company.
L.A. was a proud grandfather. He loved and cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Minor was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann (Butler) Minor. He is survived by daughters, Yolanda Secrist (Tony) of Bellevue, NE, and Tracy Biter (Mark) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Weston Secrist (Cara), William Secrist (Melissa), and Abigail Secrist; great-grandchildren, Logan Secrist, Oakley Secrist and Carter Secrist.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm - 2:00pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:30pm with the Rev. Jerry Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Iva City Cemetery in Iva, SC.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020