|
|
Lawrence E. Brown
Pendleton - Lawrence Earl Brown, 75, of Pendleton, SC, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born December 9, 1944 in Wellston, MO, a son of the late Clyde Brown and Jessie Gough Brown. Lawrence was a retired mechanic with Eastern Airlines and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Judith Harris Brown of the home and son, Gregory Brown and his wife, Becky Reams of Los Angeles, CA.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by siblings, David Edward Brown, Rosalie Glover, Christine Paul, and Danny Brown.
A service to honor Lawrence will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor J. Chris Fischer officiating on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be in the church Columbarium. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Men in Mission at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, 2020