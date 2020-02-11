Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
209 Broad St.
Anderson, SC
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
209 Broad St.
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Brown


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Brown Obituary
Lawrence E. Brown

Pendleton - Lawrence Earl Brown, 75, of Pendleton, SC, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born December 9, 1944 in Wellston, MO, a son of the late Clyde Brown and Jessie Gough Brown. Lawrence was a retired mechanic with Eastern Airlines and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Judith Harris Brown of the home and son, Gregory Brown and his wife, Becky Reams of Los Angeles, CA.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by siblings, David Edward Brown, Rosalie Glover, Christine Paul, and Danny Brown.

A service to honor Lawrence will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor J. Chris Fischer officiating on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be in the church Columbarium. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Men in Mission at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now