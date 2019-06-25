Lawrence Grady McAbee



Anderson - Grady McAbee, 92, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.



Born May 23, 1927 in Anderson County, SC, he was a son of the late Joel James McAbee and Nancy Norris McAbee. He was also preceded in death by his loving son, Robert Stephen McAbee; eight brothers and two sisters.



He served his country in the United States Army in the European Theater. He retired following a 30-year career in textiles. In his spare time, he enjoyed picking and trading at the Anderson Jockey Lot.



Grady is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Mercedes McHargue McAbee; brother, Ernest E. McAbee and his sister, Edna M. McAbee Smith.



The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm Thursday with Rev Dwight Greene officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by Campbell Patriots Post 184.



Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Salvation Army, PO Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary