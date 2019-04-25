|
Lawrence L. "Tommy" Tucker
Anderson, SC - Lawrence Leffell "Tommy" Tucker passed peacefully at Rainey Hospice House on Monday, April 22, at the age of 95.
He was born August 28, 1923, and was the son of the late Furman Leffell and Elizabeth Fretwell Tucker. He was a life-long bachelor.
Mr. Tucker graduated from Boy's High School and then enrolled at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now known as Auburn University. However, his studies were interrupted by orders from the war department to report to Fort Sill, Oklahoma and assigned to the Field Artillery School, completing his military training July 7, 1944, with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
He served in the 3rd Army, 7th Corps as a 1st Lieutenant Field Artillery Commander, later as a forward observer for his unit, 87th Armored Field Artillery-Jeopard, nicknamed "Bushmasters". He was promoted to Captain and was a Commander 9th Field Artillery Battalion during the occupation of Germany. He was honorably discharged in July 1946, and served in the Army Reserves until April, 1953.
Upon returning home, he completed his education, graduating from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn) in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
After a brief association with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Spartanburg and Memphis, Tennessee, Mr. Tucker returned to Anderson, SC to join his brother, John, in operating and managing the family farm. Wheat, cotton and corn were the main crops that were grown. Due to health issues with his brother, it was decided to sell a portion of the farm and invest in building a downtown motel. In the spring of 1959, the grand opening of the Carolina Terrace Motel, the first modern two story motel in Anderson, was held and operated until John's death in 1978. Mr. Tucker continued operating the motel until his retirement in early 1990.
He was actively involved in local politics, loved growing roses, and his Auburn University Tigers. He was also a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association. In addition, he served many years as chairman for the Anderson County Sewer Authority.
His interest in family genealogy was a special part of his life. He enjoyed sharing stories and numerous pictures of generations of his relatives in the Hammond/Bleckley/Fretwell, and Tucker families.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother John William Tucker, Sr. and nephew, Michael Leffell Tucker. He is survived by his nephew, John William Tucker, Jr. (Kimberly) and two great-nieces, Annaliza Moore Tucker and Riley Frances Tucker, and a special cousin, Ruth Ann Sadler Haney of Decatur, Alabama.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Linley Park and to the staff at Hospice of the Upstate. Sincere appreciation goes to a very wonderful and faithful caregiver, Betty.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019