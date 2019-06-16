|
Lawrence Whitfield
Anderson - Lawrence Lonnie Whitfield Jr, 60, of Anderson SC, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, on July 29, 1958, he was the son of the late Magistrate Lawrence L. and Marguerite B. Whitfield.
He is survived by his sister: Nann Davis (Sam) and brother: Walter Whitfield; several nieces and nephews: Morgan and Olivia Whitfield, Lawton, Lyle, Landon Davis and Ashlan Williamson.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019