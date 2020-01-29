Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Layton Whitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Layton Whitten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Layton Whitten Obituary
Layton Whitten

Anderson - Layton Whitten, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born November 7, 1937 in Honea Path, SC, he was the son of the late Dewey Whitten and Annie Dover Whitten. Layton was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and spent his career as an electrician.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Richey Whitten; daughters, Kay Knecht and Donna Hussein; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service with military honors will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Vernon Soles officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Layton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now