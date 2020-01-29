|
Layton Whitten
Anderson - Layton Whitten, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born November 7, 1937 in Honea Path, SC, he was the son of the late Dewey Whitten and Annie Dover Whitten. Layton was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and spent his career as an electrician.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Richey Whitten; daughters, Kay Knecht and Donna Hussein; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service with military honors will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Vernon Soles officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020