L.C. Oliver



Anderson - L.C. Oliver, age 82, of 106 Terrance Lane, Anderson, SC, departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Anderson, SC. He was a U.S. Army Veteran . The family is at the home. The Unity Mortuary.









