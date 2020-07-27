L.C. OliverAnderson - Mr. L.C. Oliver, age 82, of 106 Terrace Lane, Anderson, SC, departed this life on July 25, 2020 at Richard Campbell's Veterans Home.He was the son of the late Alice Glenn Oliver and Major Oliver, Sr.; second parents, Norman and Lou Ellen Fowler.He is survived by his loving and faithful wife, Catherine F. Oliver of the home; daughters, Everette Oliver Adger (Early III- Big June) and Linda Dawson (Cauddell); son, Robert Nash; sisters, Mary Young (James) of Atlanta, GA., Sandra Owen (Charles), and Joyce Williams (Donald); sisters-in-law, Velma Fowler of the home; brothers, Charlie (Norma Jean), Jessie Oliver, Sr. (Mary), and Joe Michale Oliver (Janice); brothers-in-law, William and James Fowler (Cynthia); three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Major, Jr. and Johnny Oliver; son-in-law, Early Adger, III 'Big June'; and a granddaughter, Lisa Mattress.He was educated through the Geneorsity Schools, Adult Ed. Night School. He was an US Army Veteran and Active National Guardsman. He was Pair Trooper Stationed in Germany, during his military time. He was a retiree of Owens Corning Fiberglass with 35 years of service, after retirement he was an AFCO Security Officer for 14 years, then completely retired.He was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where he was a member of the Senior Ministry. They traveled and enjoyed local activities and events as a group.He enjoyed fishing, Motorcycle Riding (Harley Davidson) and gardening.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the W.I. Peek-F.W. Jackson Memorial Chapel of the Unity Mortuary of Anderson. Interment will follow in the Anderson Memorial Gardens.Public viewing will be from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.The family is at 106 Terrace Lane, Anderson, SC 29621.