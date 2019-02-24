|
Lee Davis Jr.
Seneca - Lee "Poopee" Davis Jr, 74, husband of Loretta Davis, of 3050 Pine Grove Rd, passed away February 22, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Oconee, SC, he was the son of the late Lee Davis Sr and Lucille Grant Mason. Lee worked as a supervisor at Oconee County Motor Pool and was a member of the Oconee VFW post 68-30. He was also one of the original members of the Tokeena Beagle Club and was a Veteran in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Davis is survived by his sister Lynda Davis Crocker, sons, Grant Davis (Shonda), Jonathan Davis, and step son Will Head (Shauna), Step daughters, Sonya Dobson, Amy Roach (Luther), Tissie Head (Bill), niece Kim Crenshaw (Joe) and Special friend Jackie Galbreath; twelve grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Preston Davis.
A graveside service will be held 3:30 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Earles Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friend's 1-3 pm, Prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted and memorial may be made to a charity of ones choice. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
