Anderson - Letius "Lee" Linwood Hammond, 81, of Anderson, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born in Newnan, Georgia on January 15, 1939, he was a son of the late David and Ozella Hammond.

He was retired from the insurance industry and was a longtime member of Orrville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Lorri Hammond, Tom Hammond and Melinda Hanks (David), grandchildren, Caroline, Christa, and Jesse Hanks and Leah Hammond Latraverse (Brad) and their children, Judson and Grayson.

He is also survived by his brother, Leon Hammond, sister, Kathy Turnipseed and uncle, Earl Hammond.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Hammond, 3 siblings and the mother of his children, Julia Millians Hammond.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Hospice 115 Whitehall Rd. Anderson, SC 29625




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
