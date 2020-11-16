Lee Redus
Williamston - Lee Roy Redus, 89, husband of the late Edna Ruth Burgess Redus, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born in Chandler, OK, he was a son of the late Writy Washington and Della Lee Byus Redus. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, a civil service electrician, and a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Dianne Cabaniss (Eddie) of Williamston, Donna Redus-Neal (John) of Starr, and Tauna Johnson (Randy) of Williamston; sister, Sandi Redus of Austin, TX; brothers, Ronnie Redus (Debbie) of Yukon, OK and Dale Redus of Newalla, OK; grandchildren, Kristin Grant (Eric), Sean Cabaniss (Candace) and Evan Cabaniss, Hannah and Seth Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Mason, and Dawson Cabaniss, Gaige Alexander, Brice, Brantly, and Ridge Grant, Faith, Rylee, and Ian Cabaniss; and sisters-in-law, Bertha Redus of Oklahoma City, OK and Mary Redus of McCloud, OK.
He was predeceased by brothers, Bob and Jerry Redus.
Mr. Redus will lie-in-state from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Gray Mortuary.
A cryptside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing observed at all services.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com