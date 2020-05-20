|
Leeroy Miller
Lake Secession - Leeroy Miller, 86, husband of Nancy Diffin Miller, resident of P Cromer Road, died Saturday May 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 10, 1933 in Abbeville to the late Arnie Demeris and Alma Cummings Miller, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Motors.
Leeroy was a member of Union Baptist Church in Iva.
Surviving other than his wife of 46 years, of the home, are his son, Michael Lee Miller (Shelly) of Mount Morris, MI; his daughters, Vannessa Kessinger (Ed) of Anderson, Lorraine Climer of Grand Rapids, MI, Connie Leathers (Richard) of Mount Morris, MI, and Bonnie Hill of Iva; his grandchildren, Joshua Shinabarger, Ginger Shinabarger, Theresa Miller, Giovanni Miller, Elise Miller, Jay Scott Climer II, Jeannette Climer-Hurst, Timothy Leathers, Jonathon Leathers, Jason Leathers, Aaron Leathers, Seth Hill II, Jarrod Hill, Leroy Hill, and Natasha Hill; his sister, Janie Fant (Herman); and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Randy Lee Miller; sisters, Rachel Buffington and Sylvia Vaughn; brothers, James Miller and Demeris Miller.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 22 at 2:00 from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Caudill officiating. Private burial will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson at a later date.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S. 1320 Hwy 29S Anderson, SC 29626, or the , at , or the at .
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.
www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 21, 2020