Lena Scarborough
Anderson, SC - Lena Owens Scarborough, 91, of Anderson, passed away Friday, March 29. She was born May 2, 1927 in Oconee County, SC to the late I.V. and Louise Gray Owens. She was the widow of Dean Scarborough.
She was a retired hairdresser and owner of Lena's Beauty Salon. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, Anderson, for over 60 years and was very active in the church and community for many years.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth Scarborough, a son, Mark Scarborough and wife Chellis, granddaughters Krissi Mims and husband Thomas, Shaye Messenger and husband Kyle, Whitney Smith and husband Thomas, Alyssa Ammon and Katharine Ammon, great-grandchildren Hunter and Falynn Mims, Seth and Isabelle Messenger and Emma, Sadie and Triston Smith, brothers Charles, Don and Larry Owens, sisters, Lucy Junkins and Dottie Lee. She is also survived by Ruth Brocklehurst, who she loved as a daughter.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Margie Rains, and brothers Howard, Coy, Crayton and Wilton Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at New Prospect Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 31, 2019