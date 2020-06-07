Lennion Anderson
Belton - Graveside service for Lennion Anderson will be Tuesday 1:00P.M. Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.