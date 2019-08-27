|
Lenora Mitchell Hanks
Honea Path - Martha "Nora" Lenora Mitchell Hanks passed away on August 24, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.
She was known as "Nonie" by family and friends being so named by a niece who couldn't say Aunt Nora. She was the widow of W. Grady Hanks to whom she was married for 73 years.
Born in Honea Path on September 2, 1922 she was a daughter of the late Furman Calhoun and Mary Jane Shirley Mitchell. She graduated from Honea Path High in 1940. She was a homemaker and was known throughout town as a great cook and cooked for her family until age 90 when she moved to assisted living in March 2013.
Nora was a charter member of the Emily Geiger Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a dedicated member of Honea Path First Baptist Church. For many years she taught the Sunday School class for five year olds and an elementary training union group. She was a member of Sunday School and the Women's Missionary groups and served on the committee that decorated the church sanctuary for holidays throughout the year.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Cox and husband Preston of Pendleton, granddaughters, Carol Bedenbaugh and husband Ira of Laurens, and Jennifer Smith and husband Bruce of Pendleton, great grandchildren, Cal Bedenbaugh, and Kaleigh and Laney Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
"Nonie" was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and neighbor. She was the last member of her immediate family and was predeceased by her husband; her parents; three brothers, Shirley, Marvin, and Sloan Mitchell and two sisters, Ann Bolt and Jean Andrews.
Thank you to all the staff at NHC, Anderson. A special thank you to each nurse and CNA of Station 6 for the loving care they provided.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Pruitt Funeral Home at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Barkers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 South Main Street, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019