Lenora Williams
Anderson S.C. - Lenora Williams age 56, of 2609 McKinley Drive Anderson passed Monday at AnMed Health Center. Survivors include her husband Ricky Williams of the home, two daughters Ciera Bennefield, and Zinobia Bennefield, two stepchildren Kenneth Williams and Kiara Williams, two sisters Celeste Cobb, and Rasheedah Ahmed, two brothers Jeffery and Jerry Cobb, two grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:00Noon Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Interment Oakbrook Memorial Park Greenwood. The family is at the home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019