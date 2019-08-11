Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
1962 - 2019
Lenora Williams Obituary
Lenora Williams

Anderson S.C. - Lenora Williams age 56, of 2609 McKinley Drive Anderson passed Monday at AnMed Health Center. Survivors include her husband Ricky Williams of the home, two daughters Ciera Bennefield, and Zinobia Bennefield, two stepchildren Kenneth Williams and Kiara Williams, two sisters Celeste Cobb, and Rasheedah Ahmed, two brothers Jeffery and Jerry Cobb, two grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:00Noon Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Interment Oakbrook Memorial Park Greenwood. The family is at the home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
