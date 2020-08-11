Leon Boyd
Williamston - Leon Samuel Boyd, 84, of Williamston passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Born September 19, 1935 in Gray Court, he was the son of the late James P. and Nannie Mae Owens Boyd. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the US Navy after 20 years and a retired US Rural Mail Carrier. Mr. Boyd was a graduate of Limestone University and TriCounty Technical College, he was a cryptologist in the US Navy and taught Morse Code in Florida, the Pentagon and schools in Washington, DC. Mr. Boyd was a member of the American Legion Post #14 where he was past Vice Commander and was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and worked the sound board.
Surviving are his wife, Gail McWhorter Boyd of the home, three stepchildren: Sherry Pace(Jim), Lisa Boggs(Brian), and Paul Coker(Carren); 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; niece, Cindy Ritchie(Jimmy); nephews, Jeffrey and Joey Browning and cousin, Cindy Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Boyd and sister, Gloria Boyd.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Doug Goss officiating.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and two special caregivers, Cathy Oliver and Tyler Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six & Twenty Baptist Church, 3701 Six & Twenty Rd., Pendleton, SC 29670.
