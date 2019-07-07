Leon Holley



Anderson - Wilton Leon Holley, 67, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born October 7, 1951, in Anderson, SC, Leon was the son of the late Wilton "Dub" Holley and Louise Tate Holley. He graduated from Crescent High School and attended Anderson College. He enjoyed coaching youth sports where he influenced many young men. He had a tremendous personality and sense of humor and was a legendary Clemson fan. Leon will be remembered for his generosity and being a great provider to his family whom he loved dearly. He was faithful to attend NewSpring Church.



Leon is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Denise Bannister Holley; son, Jeffrey Holley (April); two granddaughters, Autumn and Amalyn; sisters-in-law, Hope Campbell (John), Faith McDonald (Eddie) and Mia Bryant (Ron); brother-in-law, Dennis Bannister, Jr. (Ashley); mother-in-law, Barbara Bannister; aunt, Annette Holley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas A. Holley; and father-in-law, Dennis Bannister, Sr.



The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Keown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 7, 2019