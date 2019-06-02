Services
Leonard C. "Vick" Vickery Sr.


Anderson - Leonard C. "Vick" Vickery, Sr., 86, of 700 Camellia Drive, met the Lord on May 31, 2019 at his home. Born February 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Walter Owen and the late Sally Rebecca Freeman Vickery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Olene Vickery and a sister, Glenda Vickery Westbrook.

Leonard was a graduate of Boys High and attended Bob Jones University. For many years, he was President and speaker of the Bible Hour, Inc, a radio ministry and was the owner and operator of Anderson Sewing Center for 40 years. Leonard was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church and a member of the National Guard.

He is survived by his children, Leonard C. Vickery, Jr. (Linda), David S. Vickery (Kathy), Mike T. Vickery (Cheryl), and Patty V. Stewart (Bobby); step-children, Joan Freeman Crisp (Frankie), Blake Freeman (Becky), Dr. Lawson Freeman (Leigh), and Darlene Freeman Nichols (Jerry); sister, Louise Vickery Baker; brother, Charles Vickery; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Hurte and Reverend Mike Hawkins officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625 or the Anderson Cancer Association, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 2, 2019
