Leonard Phillip Valido



West Union - Leonard Phillip Valido, 89, husband of sixty-five years to Leona Bulla Valido, of 161 Valido Drive, West Union, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.



A native of Havana, Cuba, Mr. Valido was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Pan Am Airlines in Miami FL. He was a member of the American Legion Post #124 and Welcome Wesleyan Church.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Valido is survived by his sons: Leonard "Leon" P. Valido, Jr. of West Union, SC and Darrell Valido of West Union, SC; daughters: Alex Molina of Texas, Lynn Martin (Eddie) of Seneca, SC, Donna Stringer (Terry) of Mississippi and Janice Lusk (Marion) of Seneca, SC; fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis E. Blanchett American Legion Post #124, 223 Kenneth Street, Walhalla, SC 29691.



The family is at their respective homes.









