LeRoy Bane



Anderson - LeRoy Bane, 87, of Anderson, SC passed away on June 5, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born September 19, 1931 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Norman Lee Bane and Lugenia Crocker Bane. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Huff Bane and two sisters, Mildred Shirley and Virginia Jordan.



LeRoy retired from textiles and then later retired a second time from the United States Air Force Reserves 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church and in his spare time was an avid golfer.



He is survived by son, Tony LeRoy Bane of Anderson, SC; daughter, Vickie Bane Wilson (Erik) of Farmville, VA; brothers, Larry Bane of Charlotte, NC and Doug Bane of Anderson, SC; two grandchildren, Krissie Wilson Tye (Jon) and Mark Erik Wilson (Heather); two great-grandchildren, Lillian Betty Tye and Rowan Mark Wilson.



The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:30 am Saturday with Rev. Dr. Brent Lollis, Mr. Harry Osborne and Rev. Scott Lollis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the residence.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary