Leslie Kelemen
1930 - 2020
Leslie Kelemen

Anderson - Leslie Kelemen, 90, loving husband of Violet Kelemen, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born March 8, 1930 in Budapest, Hungary, Leslie was the son of the late Lajos and Erzsebet Kelemen. As a young man Leslie loved playing sports, especially wrestling and tennis. Leslie attended trade school and served two years in the Hungarian Army.

In 1954, he married the love of his life Violet Skutai Kelemen. Then in 1956 during the Hungarian revolution, he fought for freedom against Russian rule. Hungary was free for 30 days. However, when no help came from the West the Russians came back. He and his wife had to escape to save their lives by moving to Austria. After some time in a refugee camp they chose to live in the United States of America eventually ending up in New Jersey. They then moved to Pennsylvania where he began his career for Kraft Food where he later retired. In 1990, they moved to Anderson, SC, where he enjoyed playing bridge, golf, tennis, kayaking, and water skiing. He and his wife published a book titled "The Road to Freedom" telling their life story. They both loved animals and all their beloved pets were rescues. He was a member of Young Memorial Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ibolya Skutai (Violet Kelemen); sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and their children in Hungary. Violet's niece (Monika), whom, he treated like his own daughter, is forever grateful for all his help and kindness he gave to her all his life. He gave Monika the chance to enroll to an American university and get to know the American culture. She became an English Language Teacher as she had fallen in love with the language and the culture. Her niece's every family member (daughters, son, and husband) are happy they had the chance to meet him and spend time with him as he really enjoyed the company of his friends. Due to the harsh condition of communism, he made sure that every family member could visit the United States of America. He will never be forgotten by his far family in Hungary.

A memorial service will take place at a later date, after his niece Monika arrives from Hungary. Service details will be announced by The McDougald Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29625 or via their Facebook page.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

