Lester Ray Haulbrook, Sr.
Seneca - Lester Ray Haulbrook, Sr., 87, of Seneca, SC, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 8, 1932 in Walhalla, SC, he was a son of the late Lester Haulbrook and Maude Pelfrey Haulbrook.
Lester was a retired butcher at Yon's Grocery and was a warehouse worker in the textile industry. He was a member of River of Life Church of God and loved going to church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Jo Cooper Haulbrook; children, Lester R. Haulbrook, Jr. (Jo Beth), Pamela Haulbrook, Rev. Tim W. Haulbrook (Angie) and Roger L. Haulbrook, Sr. (Sandra); son in law, Charles W. Sasser; grandchildren, Sonja, Kim, Adam, Timothy, Nicole, Eric, Tasha and R.J.; siblings, Gladys Butts of Seneca, Evelyn Black of Walhalla, Roy W. Haulbrook of Lexington and Ann Stone of Rutledge, GA; 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughter, Anita K. Sasser; sisters, Louise Gillespie, Velma "Polly" Burton and Julia Owens; and brothers, Frank and William Haulbrook.
The family will receive friends from 7-9pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at River of Life Church of God, Tuesday, September 10th at 1:00pm with Rev. Dale Dyar and Rev. Ronnie Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Church of God, 601 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.
