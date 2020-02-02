|
Levis E. Sams
Anderson, SC - Levis E. Sams, 92, husband of the late Mary Frances Sams, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Rufus W. and Bonnie Parker Sams. Mr. Sams was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired as Senior Vice President of Sullivan Hardware with 32 years of service. He later was co-owner of Master Supply Company. Mr. Sams was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include four sons, Michael Sams and wife, Charlotte, Robert Sams and wife, Cathy, Scott Sams and wife, Teresa, and Jeffrey Sams; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Sams Mahl; two sisters, Mary Lou Sams and Ruby Sams; and three brothers, William "Bill" Sams, Edward Sams, and Jack Sams.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Dennis Tedder. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 302 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624, or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
