Stone Mountain, GA - Lewis Chapman age 70 of Stone Mountain Ga passed Tuesday at his home. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Frank Chapman Sr., and Eather Boseman Chapman. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force and a graduate of Geer Gantt High School class of 1966 and a graduate of S.C. State University. Survivors include two daughters September Noelle Chapman Johnson of Lithonia Ga., and Nicole Colbert of Thomaston Ga., one son Lewis Dakarai Chapman of Stone Mountain Ga., 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, two sisters Josephine Rucker of Detroit Michigan, and Corrie Sullivan of Belton S.C. Funeral services will be held Saturday 2:00P.M. at New Hopewell Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at 201 Cherokee Road Belton S.C.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
