Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Reid


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Reid Obituary
Lewis Reid

Pelzer - Lewis Reid, 82, of Pelzer, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.

Born on June 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Charlie and Beatrice Reid and the husband to Darlene Martin Reid. Lewis was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and retired from the National Guard. He loved his Sunday School class and being able to deliver ministry tapes to shut-ins.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Nancy Reid Gresham (Chad); sister: Virginia Ellis; and 2 granddaughters that he loved with all his heart: Harley and Madison Gresham.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son: Jerry Michael Reid.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Beaverdam Baptist Church and will be officiated by Reverend Chris Huff and Reverend Brandon Couch. The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now