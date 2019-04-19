|
Lewis Reid
Pelzer - Lewis Reid, 82, of Pelzer, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.
Born on June 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Charlie and Beatrice Reid and the husband to Darlene Martin Reid. Lewis was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and retired from the National Guard. He loved his Sunday School class and being able to deliver ministry tapes to shut-ins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Nancy Reid Gresham (Chad); sister: Virginia Ellis; and 2 granddaughters that he loved with all his heart: Harley and Madison Gresham.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son: Jerry Michael Reid.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Beaverdam Baptist Church and will be officiated by Reverend Chris Huff and Reverend Brandon Couch. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 19, 2019