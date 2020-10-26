Lib Richey
Honea Path - Florence Elizabeth "Lib" Richey, 88, formerly of Virginia Avenue, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Condor Health-Anderson.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Randolph Russell and Elizabeth "Bessie" Smith Richey. She was a member of Honea Path Church of God and retired from Beckton-Dickinson Company.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Richey was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edgar, Joe, and R.B. "Gus" Richey; and five sisters, Frances Bell, Ruth Gambrell, Pauline Ferguson, Martha Ashley, and Julia Strom.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Honea Path Church of God with Rev. M. Eric Shuler officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories.
The family is at their respective homes. Mrs. Richey will be available for viewing at 10 A.M. Saturday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Honea Path Church of God, "Ladies Ministry - In memory of Lib Richey", PO Box 186 , Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com