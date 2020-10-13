Lila Fretwell Albergotti
Anderson - Lila Fretwell Albergotti, 91, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Fretwell, Sr. and Lila Brownlee Fretwell. She was predeceased by her husband William Greer Albergotti. She was also predeceased by an infant daughter Lila Brownlee Albergotti, and her brothers Samuel Joseph Fretwell, Sr. and Raymond Fretwell, Jr.
Mrs. Albergotti graduated from Salem College, with a double major in music and voice. She would later use her musical talents to perform in Anderson churches; to form a girls' chorale, The Southern Belles; and to direct the choir at Good Hope Presbyterian Church in Iva, South Carolina.
Lila was a devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church. She exemplified her faith through her works.
Lila was appointed to the South Carolina Children's Bureau (at that time the state's adoption agency) by Governor Fritz Hollings in 1968, later serving as chairman of the agency. In 1975, she founded Meals on Wheels of Anderson, which, in the ensuing 45 years, has served approximately 7 million home-delivered meals to Anderson County's home-bound elderly. In 1982, during an economic recession, she founded the Anderson Emergency Soup Kitchen, which continues to provide a hot nutritional meal to all in need who come through its doors. In 1988, Lila, along with Betty Blackerby, Betty Gable, Dot Haddock, and Jan Vestal, became the "founding mothers" of Hospice of the Upstate, which has provided end-of-life care to countless Andersonians, and which provided loving care to Lila during her final illness. In 1990, Lila envisioned, and was instrumental in the founding of, Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), to coordinate the rendering of assistance by Anderson churches to those in need. AIM has since that time greatly expanded its original mission and services. Herself a survivor of breast cancer, Lila in 2003 became a founder (along with Kathryn Smith, Barbara Craft, Garrick Chidester and Rajiv Malik) of the Cancer Association of Anderson, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients, survivors, and their families living in Anderson County.
Lila's energy and passion inspired thousands of volunteers and contributors from the greater Anderson community. Their love and selfless commitment ensured the ongoing success of "her" programs.
Lila understood that for these organizations to become self-sustaining, strong leadership was necessary. She had a knack for finding the perfect person to take her charities to the next level - and keep them there. Lucille Mayo, Laurie Ashley, Nancy Boyle, Pam Melbourne, Kristie King, and countless other executive directors, officers and board members are among this group of great leaders. Lila herself was recruited by Kathryn Smith to help launch the Cancer Association of Anderson.
Thousands of great Anderson County volunteers continue to contribute selflessly of their time to make the local charities listed the successes they are.
Lila was a prodigious fundraiser for good causes, and offered many the opportunity to do good. Free time from her "day" job as a real estate agent was an opportunity to address a Sunday school class, a Rotary club, or a local business owner. She asked farmers and gardeners to "plant an extra row" for the Soup Kitchen. People responded generously because they knew she never asked them to do anything she wasn't doing herself.
When Lila left someone's business or office, she frequently carried a significant contribution from a generous person to a great cause. She left behind a "red lipstick" kiss on the cheek, or, if the donor was especially lucky, a loaf of her homemade bread. She never received any benefit for her work except for the appreciation of her fellow citizens.
Surviving are her children, Samuel Fretwell Albergotti (Moyer) of Anderson; Raymond Mackay Albergotti (Andre) of New York City; Mary Albergotti Bowman of Staunton, Va., and Paul McAlpin Albergotti (Jennifer) of Anderson; grandchildren, Katherine Hamer Preston (Rob) of Harrisonburg, Va., Frederick Charles Hamer, III (Charity) of Waynesboro, Va., William Greer Albergotti, III, of Augusta, Georgia, Martha Albergotti Moore (John) of Spartanburg, Claudia Albergotti Ruffin (Stuart) of Spartanburg, and Philip Gaston Albergotti (Allen), of Greenville; great-grandchildren Kailee Morehouse Eldred, Hunter Mason Hamer, McKenzie Brooke Hamer and Samuel Gaston Albergotti.
The family would like to thank Stephanie Garrett and all of the dedicated sitters and staff with C3 Eldercare, and to the personnel at the Garden House of Anderson, for their devoted care during Lila's last years. The family also expresses appreciation to the staff at Hospice of the Upstate for Lila's care during her final days, and to Marion Clinkscales, for his long friendship and assistance to Lila.
A graveside service will be held at Old Silver Brook Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Lila will be at rest for a "socially distanced" walk-through visitation at The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested for the protection of all of Lila's many friends.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church; Hospice of the Upstate; Meals on Wheels of Anderson; Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM); Anderson Emergency Soup Kitchen; the Cancer Association of Anderson; or to the charity of one's choice
