Lillian L. Latham
Lillian L. Latham

Anderson - Lillian Lois Latham, of Anderson, SC passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home.

Born in Iva, SC, Lillian was a daughter of the late B.L. "Boss" Latham and Mary Campbell Latham. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Eugene, Rudolph, David, Dwaine and Major Latham and sisters, Elizabeth Latham Tucker and Loneta Latham Dunn.

She was a graduate of Starr High School and a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. She was the former owner and operator of Latham Nursing Home of Anderson and Golden Acres Nursing Home of Iva.

She is survived by her sister, Reba Latham Banich of Anderson, SC.

Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 10:00am-3:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private family service will be held later with Rev. Curtis Bundy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Anderson Emergency Kitchen, P.O. Box 515, Anderson, SC 29622 and Anderson County Humane Society, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd, Anderson, SC 29625.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nathan Bradford, MD and to Ms. Latham's caregivers Jesse Lee Jones and Robin Jones and from Upstate Healthcare, Mr. Jimmy Pennell and especially, Mary.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
