Lillian Speares WrightAnderson - Lillian Speares Wright, 96, of Anderson, SC, passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Morningside of Anderson.She was born January 24, 1924 in Anderson, SC, and was the daughter of the late Jones Emmanuel Speares and Druwillie Harbin Speares. She was married for 66 years to Darwin H. Wright until his death in 2009.Lillian was a graduate of Girls High and was the corporate accountant of Anderson Auto Parts for over 70 years until her retirement at the age of 90. She was a particular southern lady making sure her yard was immaculate. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as the Worthy Matron and she also served on the boards of numerous civic groups. She served as the First Lady of Anderson, SC from 1972-1998 while her husband was the Mayor of Anderson. In 1985 she was the S.C. Career Woman of the Year. Lillian was a very active member of Concord Baptist Church as long as her health permitted and she was a previous member of Garner Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as the church treasurer and taught Sunday School for 50 years.She is survived by her only child, Elizabeth "Beth" Wright McConnell (Derrill) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Lisa C. McConnell of Piedmont, SC, Rev. D. Chad McConnell (Misty) of Kennedale, TX, and Dr. John W. McConnell of Piedmont, SC; great-grandson, Grant Wright McConnell; sister-in-law, Frances Boggs Speares of Columbia, SC; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Jones and brother, Joe E. Speares.Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, October 22, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. Even though her family cannot personally greet everyone, please drop by to sign the Guest Register. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. D. Chad McConnell officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks requested.The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at Morningside of Anderson for the excellent care shown to Mrs. Wright during her stay.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 202 Wall St., Piedmont, SC 29673, Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605, or Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.