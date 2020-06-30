Lillie Hardy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Hardy

Evanston, IL - Lillie B. Hardy, 96, passed away on June 24th 2020.

She is survived by two children James Edward Hardy, Evanston, IL and Mary Ann Johnson, Anderson, SC. Eight grandchildren and a host of great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation and Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 AM and 11 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, Evanston, IL. Services intrusted to Donnellan Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077.

Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved