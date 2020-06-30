Lillie Hardy
Evanston, IL - Lillie B. Hardy, 96, passed away on June 24th 2020.
She is survived by two children James Edward Hardy, Evanston, IL and Mary Ann Johnson, Anderson, SC. Eight grandchildren and a host of great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 AM and 11 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, Evanston, IL. Services intrusted to Donnellan Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.