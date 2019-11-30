|
Lillie Howell Wiles
Starr - Lillie Belle Howell Wiles, 83, of Starr, SC, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 6, 1936 in Hart County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur "Bud" Howell and Thelma Barfield Howell. She was married to the late Clyde Vernon Wiles until his death in 2010.
Mrs. Wiles worked in textiles and retired from Clark Schwebel. She was of the Holiness faith.
She is survived by her son, Rev. Michael Wiles (Angelia) of Anderson and daughter, Brenda Turner (Joe) of Starr; brother, Ray Howell of Elberton, GA; sisters, Shirley Howell of Starr and Barbara Keown of Anderson; grandchildren Melissa McMahan (Rodney), Kevin Turner (Renee), Mark Wiles (Anthony) and Michael Wiles (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Jenna and Brensyn Marcengill, Colton and McKenzie Turner; and great great-grandchild Vaden Metz.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, A. B. Howell and William Howell.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Sunday, December 1st at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel, Monday, December 2nd at 11 am with Reverend Mike Wiles and Reverend Seth Michael Wiles officiating. Burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery.
The family will at the home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials made be made in honor of Mrs. Wiles to Wellington P.H. Church, 4011 Calvert Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019