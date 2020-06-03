Lillie Mae Johnson
Lillie Mae Johnson

West Union, SC - Lillie Mae Johnson, 84, of West Union, SC, passed into the eternal love of God on Friday, May 29, 2020. She touched many lives with her love and generosity. She will be truly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memories are her children: Ricky Johnson of Seneca, Alan (Carolyn) Johnson of Clover, Jill Johnson of West Union, Don (Juanita) Johnson of Powdersville and Willie Mae (Dionne) Thompson of West Union.

In addition to her children, she leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren as well as a host of sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The viewing will be Thursday, June 4 from 1pm - 6pm in the M.J. G Memorial Chapel at Gilbert Mortuary. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM prior to the service, the service will be held at 1:00 pm at the Seneca Family Life Center.

The family is currently at the home.

Face masks are mandatory for attendance.

Gilbert Mortuary is in charge.

www.gilbertmortuaryandmonument.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Parlor
100 E South 1St St
Seneca, SC 29678
(864) 882-0242
