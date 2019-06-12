|
|
Lillie Mae Truelove
Anderson - Lillie Mae Smith Truelove, 88, widow of Hoyt Ray Truelove, former resident of Highway 184 East, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Brookdale Anderson.
Born June 18, 1930 in Honea Path to the late Ziffie Clayton and Faye Shope Smith. She was a graduate of Honea Path High School and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her son, Michael Truelove and wife Donna of Stafford, VA.; her daughter, Terry Ivester and husband Neil of Belton; grandchildren, Sharlie Grier and husband Benjamin of Donalds, Ferris Joye and husband Wade of Charlotte and Steven Truelove and wife Nisha of St. Augustine, FL.; nine great-grandchildren; and twin sister, Allie Mae Ashley of Honea Path.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Aubrey E. Smith and Clifford Smith and two sisters, Grace Bernell and Sharon Coleman.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood and will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www.alz.org/sc.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Truelove family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 12, 2019