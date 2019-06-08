|
Lillie Stegall Kelly Giles
Seneca - Lillie Stegall Kelly Giles 98, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Seneca. Born May 28, 1921, in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late Spencer Stegall and Dessie Chapman Stegall. Lillie was twice married, first to the late William Alvin Kelly and then to the late Donald Giles.
She is survived by sons Benny (Patsy) Kelly of Pendleton and Willis (Joan) Kelly of Anderson, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren and by a brother, Gene (Mae) Stegall of Walhalla. Lillie was preceded in death by both husbands, son, Marvin Kelly, 3 brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Refuge Baptist Church, Central, SC. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center for the loving kindness the staff extended to Lillie during her time at the facility.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 8, 2019