Services
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-3901
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lincoln Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lincoln Young


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lincoln Young Obituary
Lincoln Young

Anderson - Mr. Lincoln "Dink" Young, 95, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, Anderson, SC.

Born on July 30, 1923 in Avinger, TX, he was the son of the late John W. Young and Nancy Sutton Young. Mr. Young was retired from BASF as a machine operator and a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson. He was a US Army WWII veteran, serving in the European Theater 4th Calvary, where he received two purple hearts and 4 bronze stars.

Survivors include his daughter: Lorraine C. Frith; two grandsons: Scot S. Frith (Angie) of Iva, Jason C. Frith (Kerry) of Elgin, SC; three great-grandchildren: Lindsay, Riley and Amelia Frith and one niece: Jane Hawes of Mineola, TX. Mr. Young was preceded in death by his wife: Cornelia Campbell Young; one brother and one sister.

A memorial service celebrating Lincoln's life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery, Anderson with military honors provided by the Campbell Patriots. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starr Baptist Church, 115 Stones Throw Ave., Starr, SC 29684.

The family would like to thank the Staff of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home for their dedication and care given to Mr. Young and his fellow veterans.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes
Download Now