|
|
Lincoln Young
Anderson - Mr. Lincoln "Dink" Young, 95, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, Anderson, SC.
Born on July 30, 1923 in Avinger, TX, he was the son of the late John W. Young and Nancy Sutton Young. Mr. Young was retired from BASF as a machine operator and a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson. He was a US Army WWII veteran, serving in the European Theater 4th Calvary, where he received two purple hearts and 4 bronze stars.
Survivors include his daughter: Lorraine C. Frith; two grandsons: Scot S. Frith (Angie) of Iva, Jason C. Frith (Kerry) of Elgin, SC; three great-grandchildren: Lindsay, Riley and Amelia Frith and one niece: Jane Hawes of Mineola, TX. Mr. Young was preceded in death by his wife: Cornelia Campbell Young; one brother and one sister.
A memorial service celebrating Lincoln's life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery, Anderson with military honors provided by the Campbell Patriots. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starr Baptist Church, 115 Stones Throw Ave., Starr, SC 29684.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home for their dedication and care given to Mr. Young and his fellow veterans.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019