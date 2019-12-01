|
Linda Alewine-Atkinson
Iva - Linda Gail Milford Alewine-Atkinson, 79, of Iva, SC passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hospice House of the Upstate in Anderson, SC. Born July 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late C.M. "Bill" Milford and Thelma Milford.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace O. Alewine; two sisters, Shirley Jean Milford and Ann Milford Baldwin; a brother Jack M. Milford; and beloved sister-in-law Nita Alewine Acker.
She is survived by her husband Ben Atkinson of the home; daughters Allison Alewine Brown (David) and Melanie Alewine, both of Iva; stepsons Craig Atkinson of Chicago, IL and Stuart Atkinson of Springfield, IL; two granddaughters, Linda Abigail Brown Crawford (Brendan) of Simpsonville, SC and Molly Caroline Dudley Young of Anderson, SC; four great grandchildren, Natalie Morgan Young, Jace Cooper Young, Caroline Jesse Young, and Allison Jennings Crawford; and a sister, Marguerite Milford Davis of Iva, SC. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
Throughout her life, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Iva and Bethel United Methodist Church of Iva, where she was a choir member and director, Acteen leader, Sunday School teacher and was church pianist for most of her life. She was a graduate of Crescent High School, Anderson College and Clemson University. Although she devoted her life to making a home and raising her family, she worked in the field of Education as an English teacher and school librarian.
Linda never met a stranger and was a constant witness for her Lord and Savior. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was generous almost to a fault, caring, compassionate and always put the interest of others above her own. She was an avid reader and writer and enjoyed playing the piano from an early age. She was the poster child for March of Dimes in 1946. She was a member of several book and singing organizations throughout her life, was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and was always the first to volunteer when there was a need. She was the Chairperson for the Anderson County Foster Care Board, financial advisor with Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), and active for over twenty years in Anderson Meals on Wheels.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3rd from 6:00-8:00 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 1:00 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church in Iva, SC. Rev. Charlie Brookshire, Rev. Rick Somerville and Rev. Jerry Gray will preside. Burial will follow at the Iva Cemetery.
Flowers are optional, or donations may be made to Shriners Hospital in Greenville, SC or Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC. The families are at their respective residencies.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019