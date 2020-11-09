Linda Avant HankinsAnderson - Linda Avant Hankins, 70, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born November 21, 1949 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Dalvin Avant, Sr. and Hellon Carrie Williamston Avant.Linda was a 1969 graduate of McDuffie High School and was retired from Nutricia. She was strong-willed and hard-working while at the same time a gentle and caring soul. She loved her family dearly.She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly May Moore and her husband, John; son, Jimmie Dalvin Hankins; brother, William "Buddy" Dalvin Avant, Jr.; sisters, Martha Jo Hall, Joy Avant and Christina Hope Avant; grandchild, Xander, Cole Antley; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Powell; and nephew, Joshua Avant.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 2:30 pm.