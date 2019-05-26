Linda Burton Smith Maroney



Anderson - Linda Burton Smith Maroney, 76, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at NHC Anderson.



Born January 4, 1943, in Ware Shoals, SC, she was a daughter of the late Inman "Joe" Burton and Aimee Ruth Smith Burton. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Burton; and husbands, Harold Smith, and Doug Maroney. She worked in textiles for many years retiring from Glen Raven, was of the Baptist faith and a loving mother of four children.



Linda is survived by her children, Debbie Vickery (Stacey) of Fair Play, SC, Mary Jennings of Hartwell, GA, Glenn Smith (Aletha) of Pendleton, SC, and Ray Smith (Patty) of Anderson, SC; brother, Billy Burton, of Greenwood, SC; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



The memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. John McKnight officiating, with visitation following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Upstate SC, 156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.



