Linda Dove



Central - May 16, 1941 - May 31, 2020



Linda Dove, 79, wife of the late Melvin Dove of Central, SC died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence.



Born on May 16, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Henry Wyatt Wardlaw and Ruth Wheeler.



She retired from Milliken Finishing Plant in Pendleton with over 26 years service. She was a member of Central Independent Baptist Church in Central, SC, where she served as the church pianist for many years.



She is survived by her sons, Steve Dove, Greg Dove (Anne) and Jeff Dove (Donna) brothers, Edsel Wardlaw, and Jack Wardlaw and sisters, Rebecca Wardlaw and June Webb.



She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Weathers, Henry Wardlaw, Winchell Wardlaw and Carolyn Whitfield.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621



