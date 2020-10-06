1/1
Linda Faye Carey
Anderson - Linda Faye Dutton Carey, 73, of Anderson, SC passed away peacefully at her daughter's home October 5, 2020. Born October 21, 1946, she is the daughter of the late Leon Dutton and Nettie Lee Moats Dutton. Linda worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas for 29 years retiring in 2016.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Michelle Carey, granddaughter, Christal Carey Jackson (Marcus), two precious great grandsons, Cameron Love and Marcus Jackson Jr., her sister, Barbara Dutton Shaw along with many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Chyerl Caldwell and her daughter, Shannon Merritt.

Besides her parents, Linda is proceeded in death by her sister, Mary Dutton Rumsey and brother-in-law, Thomas Gary Shaw.

Linda loved her family deeply and was never hesitant to put them first. Anyone who knew her can agree that she was generous, selfless and had a kind heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Wellington Pentecostal Holiness Church Friday, October 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and the funeral will begin at 1:00 pm. Reverend Mike Wiles will officiate. Due to Covid 19, masks are requested but not required. The committal service will be held immediately after the funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Upstate or Wellington Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will be at the home of Linda's daughter, Michelle.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
