Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Linda Finley Herndon


1950 - 2019
Linda Finley Herndon Obituary
Linda Finley Herndon

Anderson - Linda Finley Herndon, 68, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born on September 27, 1950 in Anderson, SC; she was the daughter of Esther Lee Finley and the late Gordon Finley.

In addition to her mother; she is also survived by her children: Tracy Kelly, Rhonda and Angela Herndon; three brothers; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father; she is also predeceased by a child, Tammy Herndon; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held on March 17, 2019 at 2:30pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

Condolences may be offered at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019
