Linda Finley Herndon
Anderson - Linda Finley Herndon, 68, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Born on September 27, 1950 in Anderson, SC; she was the daughter of Esther Lee Finley and the late Gordon Finley.
In addition to her mother; she is also survived by her children: Tracy Kelly, Rhonda and Angela Herndon; three brothers; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father; she is also predeceased by a child, Tammy Herndon; three brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service will be held on March 17, 2019 at 2:30pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019