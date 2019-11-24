Resources
Linda Hedden Simmons

Linda Hedden Simmons

Belton - August 5, 1942 - November 23, 2019

Linda Hedden Simmons, 77, of the Cheddar Community of Belton, SC, and wife of the late Calvin Gerald Simmons, died Saturday, November 23, 2019

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson, SC.

Please visit www.standardfuneralcenter.com for a full obituary.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 is serving the Simmons family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
