Linda Hiott
Linda Hiott

Williamston, SC - Linda Carol Brewington Hiott, 73, wife of Marion David Hiott, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Simmie Lewis and Nellie Grace Cathcart Brewington. A member of Whitefield Baptist Church, she retired from Lander Memorial Public Library after serving 27 years in the Anderson County Library System.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Ken Hiott (Tica) of Piedmont; daughters, Lisa Brown (Ricky) of Pelzer and April Blackston (Kyle) of Piedmont; brother, Mike Brewington (Donna) of Blue Ridge; and grandchildren, Tyra Balcombe (Chot), Bree Hiott, Riley Brown, and Ava Grace and Brady Blackston.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Whitefield Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00, with burial to be in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
